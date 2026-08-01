How the eligibility grandfathering ruling affects Virginia men’s basketball

After the five in five rule redefined NCAA eligibility, several members of the high school class of 2022 sought to be grandfathered in. Friday, reports emerged that multiple judges have granted a class-wide preliminary injunction — all NCAA athletes who played four seasons beginning in 2022-23 and exhausted eligibility this spring will be eligible to play in the 2026-27 academic year.

This news has instantly sent a flurry of shockwaves throughout the college basketball world. The entire season has changed in an instant — including a possible benefit for Virginia men’s basketball.

Dallin Hall, coming home? Not impossible

Hall graduated from the high school class of 2020, but he served a two-year religious mission. His first collegiate season was during the 2022-23 academic year — so he should be eligible to participate in this upcoming basketball season. He was listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit led by dozens of athletes.

The newly reinstated athletes are allowed to enter the transfer portal — and some of them already have. As of now, Hall has not done so.

Does Virginia have space on its roster?

This answer is unclear. Since Virginia opted into House rules, its roster should be capped at 15 players. However, there are currently 17 players listed on the roster — and that figure does not include Nolan Adekunle, who was just announced as part of the team by Virginia Athletics in a press release on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers might be relying on the concept of a designated student-athlete (read this NCAA document, beginning with page 12)

Last year, a student-athlete who would have been cut due to new roster limits was allowed to stay with their program as a special exemption — a “non-rostered player.” Could that potentially apply to Quincy Watson and Nick Rotter this season?

Those two have never played in an NCAA game and were not coveted high school recruits. But even if they do not count towards the roster limit, at least one other Cavalier cannot if Adekunle is to have a spot.

If Watson, Rotter, Owen Odom, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts all did not count against the roster cap, then Virginia would technically have two open roster spots.

What about playing time? And money?

Another big hurdle for late transfer additions is playing time. If Hall were to come back, he would be the No. 2 point guard this time around — Chance Mallory is the starting point guard this season. Hall would still be very useful, though, especially as a ball-handler, defender and glue man.

One of the few questions on this 2026-27 team was a secondary ball-handler, a role which Hall could easily fill. Coach Ryan Odom could also consider more depth at power forward to deepen competition between Kalu Anya, Silas Barksdale, and potentially others.

However, financial resources would be the biggest hurdle of all. Virginia has had its roster basically set for a month — which includes figuring out the finances of revenue sharing and possible NIL coordination. Adding another player, especially one of Hall’s caliber, might not be feasible.

The Cavaliers have intelligent leaders who are monitoring House, five in five and this latest development closely. If there is a reasonable opportunity to add to this team, they will certainly consider it.