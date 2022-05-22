Virginia Baseball: Schedule Announced for 2022 ACC Baseball Championship

The seeds, matchups, and schedule have been announced for the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship taking place this week at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virginia (38-15, 17-13 ACC) has been placed in Pool D as the No. 5 seed and will battle against No. 4 seed Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11 ACC) and No. 9 Florida State (32-22, 15-15 ACC). UVA will face Florida State on Wednesday (5/25) at 3pm and Notre Dame on Friday (5/27) at 11am.

Each team in each of the four pools will play each other during pool play from Tuesday through Friday. The team with the best record in each pool will advance to the semifinals on Saturday. If teams in a given pool are tied at the end of pool play, the team with the higher seed will advance to the semifinals. In Virginia's case, the Cavaliers would win a tiebreaker with No. 9 Florida State, but No. 4 Notre Dame holds the tiebreaker against both teams.

UVA has not played Notre Dame or Florida State this season. In 2021, Virginia lost two out of three games against Florida State in Tallahassee and was swept by Notre Dame in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers avenged the latter loss in the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship, beating Notre Dame 14-1 in pool play. UVA went 2-0 in pool play, also beating Virginia Tech 3-2, and advanced to the semifinals, where the Cavaliers fell to Duke.

Full bracket for the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship:

2022 ACC Baseball Championship bracket

Full schedule and matchups for the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship:

Tuesday, May 24

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 10 NC State No. 6 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)



Wednesday, May 25

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 11 Pitt, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 5 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)



Thursday, May 26

No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)



Friday, May 27

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Miami, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)



Saturday, May 28

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)



Sunday, May 29

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2/ACCN Extra)

