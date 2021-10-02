Ezechiels Scores Twice, UVA Field Hockey Takes Down Duke 3-2 in 2OT

Amber Ezechiels scored her second goal of the game late in the second overtime period to lead the Cavaliers over the Blue Devils on Friday night.

Friday night’s field hockey match between the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers and the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils was much more than a battle between ranked ACC rivals. It was also a matchup the Hoos badly wanted to win after losing to Duke twice last season. UVA had not beaten the Blue Devils since a 2-1 victory in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament.

With less than eight minutes to go in regulation, it seemed like the Cavaliers would be bested by the Blue Devils again, as Virginia trailed 2-1 after Duke scored two goals in the second half to take the lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Cavaliers rallied to force overtime and Amber Ezechiels scored her second goal of the game to win it for UVA in double overtime, 3-2.

Virginia got on the board first on a goal by Amber Ezechiels less than five minutes into the game. Annie McDonough and Anneloes Knol set up the shot on a penalty corner and Ezechiels punched it in to give the Hoos the early 1-0 lead.

Virginia outshot Duke 6-1 in the first quarter and 17-16 for the match, but Duke outshot UVA 11-5 in the second and third quarters combined. Virginia goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy made two saves in the second quarter to keep Duke off the board.

Just ninety seconds into the second half, however, the Blue Devils found an equalizer on a goal by Leah Crouse for her fourth goal of the season. Duke then scored again early in the fourth quarter to take the lead on a goal by Hannah Miller, assisted by Logan Clouser.

After 47 minutes in the cage, Kennedy was relieved by Lauren Hausheer, who came in and made two saves and allowed zero goals for the rest of the game. Duke goalie Piper Hampsch played every minute of the match, making six saves and allowing three goals.

Virginia began the second half nursing a 1-0 lead, but the Hoos found themselves trailing in the fourth quarter and desperately searching for a goal just to force overtime.

Midway through the fourth quarter, senior Makayla Gallen delivered that goal to tie the game. UVA set up a penalty corner and after multiple deflections, the ball trickled parallel to the goal line and Gallen slapped it in for her second goal of the game.

The game remained scoreless for the remainder of regulation and for the first ten-minute overtime period. The Hoos began the second overtime period down two players, as Rachel Robinson and Amber Ezechiels were given green cards.

The Cavaliers continued their sharp play, though, and held Duke without a single shot on goal in either overtime period.

With less than two minutes remaining in double overtime, UVA stole the ball and took it on a fastbreak. Annie McDonough quickly approached the goal from the right wing and made the extra pass to Ezechiels, who took a few steps to get around the Duke goalie and shot it in for the game-winner.

With the win, Virginia improves to 7-3 on the season and 2-1 in the ACC. Up next, the Hoos host No. 7 Maryland on Thursday at 4pm.