Virginia Field Hockey Falls to Maryland 2-1 in NCAA First Round

The Virginia Cavaliers field hockey season came to an end on Friday afternoon, as UVA was defeated by Maryland 2-1 in College Park in the first round of the NCAA Championship.

As they have done so often recently, the Hoos started the match off strong, generating many offensive opportunities, dominating time of possession, and pressing their opponent aggressively to keep the ball in the attacking third of the field.

Virginia had more shots (8-5), shots on goal (4-2), and penalty corners (5-3) than Maryland in the first half. Yet, it was the Terrapins who led the Cavaliers 1-0 at halftime.

Early in the second quarter, Maryland controlled the ball on the right wing and fired it into the circle. The ball was deflected and then fell to Mayv Clune, who shot it past UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy to give the Terps the 1-0 lead.

Maryland nearly doubled its lead on another goal in the second quarter, but the goal was waved off for a Maryland infraction after a replay review.

How was Maryland able to gain the edge despite being outplayed by Virginia in every statistical category? Noelle Frost. The Maryland goalkeeper was the x-factor in the match, standing on her head in goal and making four of her six saves in the first half to keep Virginia off the board.

The Cavaliers kept creating offensive chances, but could not get any of their shots to fall, as the Maryland back line was solid and Noelle Frost was practically unbeatable in cage.

Late in the third quarter, Maryland scored a crucial insurance goal to make it 2-0. On a penalty corner, Maura Verleg set the ball for Hope Rose, but Rose made an extra pass to Riley Donnelly. Donnelly had a great look from the left wing, but it was deflected on the way in and the ball was sent high into the air. In a perfect example of being at the right place at the right time, the ball came to Emma DeBerdine who batted it out of the air and into the goal from the left side for her sixth goal of the season.

With less than four minutes remaining in regulation, Virginia finally got on the board on a penalty corner goal by Adele Iacobucci. Greer Gill set the shot for Amber Ezechiels at the top of the circle and Iacobucci deflected Ezechiels’ shot and, for the first time all match, the ball got past Noelle Frost to make it 2-1.

Virginia tried desperately to turn the goal into a late rally to tie the game, but the Hoos could not put together an effective offensive push, as the Terrapins largely played keep away with the ball in the game’s final minutes.

Time expired on the match and on Virginia’s season, as the Cavaliers fell to the Terrapins 2-1. UVA finishes the season with an overall record of 12-9, with each of its nine losses coming by just a one-goal margin.

