Malcolm Brogdon Scores 30 Points to Lead the Pacers over the Jazz

The Utah Jazz had a perfect 4-0 record coming into Thursday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Behind a 30-point performance from one Malcolm Brogdon, however, the Pacers put an end to Utah’s flawless home record and took down the Jazz 111-100.

The Pacers faced a tough turnaround after losing a close 101-98 game at Denver on Wednesday night. Brogdon scored 25 points to lead the Pacers, who came up just short against the Nuggets.

Brogdon did not seem fazed by the second game of a rough back-to-back. The former Cavalier started the night out strong, tallying seven points in the first quarter and eight points in the second quarter and had 15 points at halftime to lead the Pacers.

In the third quarter, Brogdon scored 13 points to help Indiana take an 85-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brogdon finished with a near double-double with 30 points and nine rebounds to lead the Pacers to the 111-100 victory, handing the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Brogdon also dished out four assists and was +5 in 37 minutes of action.

The game was Brogdon’s eighth career 30-point game. Brogdon had four 30-point games in the 2020-2021 season.

Up next, the Pacers return home to host the 76ers on Saturday night.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Radford

Virginia Field Hockey Renews Rivalry with Maryland in NCAA First Round

Mendenhall: Jay Woolfolk Bears Similarities to Brennan Armstrong

Watch: Virginia's Taylor Valladay Makes Buzzer Beater from Beyond Half Court

Camryn Taylor Drops 27, UVA Women's Basketball Falls at JMU 84-69

UVA Men’s Squash Begins Season with 9-0 Sweep at Navy

Virginia Men’s Basketball Officially Signs One of its Best Recruiting Classes Ever