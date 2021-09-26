Pair of Late Goals Gives No. 21 ODU the Win over No. 11 UVA Field Hockey

Amber Ezechiels gave Virginia the early lead, but the Monarchs scored twice in the final ten minutes of the game to steal the win

For fifty minutes of Sunday afternoon’s game between No. 11 Virginia and No. 21 Old Dominion, it appeared that the Cavaliers were on their way to securing their third win over a ranked opponent in as many games.

ODU had other plans.

The Monarchs scored twice in less than two minutes late in the game to steal the 2-1 victory at UVA.

After a scoreless first quarter, Virginia struck first on a goal by senior back Amber Ezechiels on a penalty corner. Greer Gill and Meghen Hengerer set up the shot for Ezechiels, who put it in for her third goal of the season, tied for second on the team.

Virginia outshot ODU 5-2 in the second quarter and 12-7 for the match overall. However, shots on goal were even at six for each team.

UVA added four more shots in the third quarter but could not get any of them to find their mark.

With ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Monarchs got loose on a fast break. Marlon de Bruijne found Illse Westera, who put the ball past UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy to knot the match at 1-1. Kennedy made four saves on six shots on goal in the match.

Just one minute and 43 seconds later, ODU scored again to take the lead on a goal by Marlee McLendon on a penalty corner. Meghan Smart set up the shot for McClendon, who fired a low rocket into the back left corner of the cage for her seventh goal of the season.

The Cavaliers, who were running out the clock on a victory just a couple of minutes earlier, suddenly found themselves desperately trying to find an equalizer.

ODU goalkeeper Cam MacGillivray made five saves on six shots faced to give the Monarchs enough time to mount the comeback and then the ODU defense tightened up, not allowing UVA to even attempt a shot in the final 8 minutes of the game.

With the loss, Virginia drops to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. The Cavaliers are 2-2 in their last four games, each of which have been against ranked opponents.

Up next, Virginia hosts No. 18 Duke on Friday at 5pm.