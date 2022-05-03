UVA Men's and Women's Tennis Set to Host Charlottesville Regionals at NCAA Championships

Both the Virginia men's and women's tennis teams will host the first and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tennis Championships in Charlottesville this weekend as announced on the NCAA Selection Show on Monday evening.

UVA men's tennis (22-5), winners of both the ACC regular season and tournament titles, is the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship and will host the Charlottesville regional for the 17th time. Virginia hosts Fairleigh Dickinson (10-11) on Friday at 4pm at Boar's Head. The winner will face the winner of Penn and VCU in the second round on Saturday at 4pm.

This is UVA's 18th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship and the Cavaliers are seeking their fifth national championship in program history.

Men's Charlottesville Regional Schedule

Friday, May 6th

1pm: Penn vs. VCU

4pm: No. 7 Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Saturday, May 7th

4pm: Second Round Match

Virginia women's tennis (20-5), who finished as the runner-up in the 2022 ACC Women's Tennis Championship, earned an at large-bid as the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship and is set to host the Charlottesville regional this weekend for the second season in a row. UVA will face Youngstown State (13-9) in the first round on Saturday at 1pm at Boar's Head. The winner will face either Army or Princeton in the second round on Sunday at 1pm.

Women's Charlottesville Regional Schedule

Saturday, May 7th

10am: Army vs. Princeton

1pm: No. 5 Virginia vs. Youngstown State

Sunday, May 8th

1pm: Second Round Match

See the full NCAA Men's Tennis Championship bracket

See the full NCAA Women's Tennis Championship bracket

If the Virginia tennis teams win their respective regionals this weekend, both teams will also host the super-regionals next weekend (May 13-14) with an opportunity to advance to the finals in Champaign, Illinois the following week.

