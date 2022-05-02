Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Falls to No. 14 in D1Baseball Poll

The Cavaliers fell three spots in the latest D1Baseball poll after losing the weekend series against Virginia Tech

Virginia Baseball (33-12, 14-10 ACC) went 2-2 this week, but lost the weekend series against Virginia Tech, who is now ranked the No. 5 team in the country per D1Baseball. The Cavaliers fell three spots to No. 14 in the latest D1Baseball rankings, dropped two positions to No. 18 in this week's Collegiate Baseball poll, fell seven spots to No. 12 in the Baseball America rankings, and moved down one spot to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

See the full rankings for each of the polls below:

D1Baseball Collegiate Baseball Baseball America USA TODAY Coaches 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 2. Oregon State 2. Arkansas 2. Oregon State 2. Oregon State 3. Oklahoma State 3. Oregon State 3. Oklahoma State 3. Arkansas 4. Arkansas 4. Oklahoma State 4. Virginia Tech 4. Oklahoma State 5. Virginia Tech 5. Louisville 5. Arkansas 5. Miami 6. Miami 6. UCLA 6. Miami 6. Virginia Tech 7. Southern Miss 7. Arizona 7. Louisville 7. Southern Miss 8. UCLA 8. Virginia Tech 8. Notre Dame 8. UCLA 9. Texas Tech 9. Miami 9. UCLA 9. Virginia 10. Louisville 10. UC Santa Barbara 10. Stanford 10. Louisville 11. Stanford 11. UConn 11. Gonzaga 11. Stanford 12. Gonzaga 12. Stanford 12. Virginia 12. Texas Tech 13. Texas A&M 13. Texas A&M 13. Southern Miss 13. UConn 14. Virginia 14. Vanderbilt 14. Texas A&M 14. Notre Dame 15. UConn 15. Texas State 15. Florida State 15. Gonzaga 16. Notre Dame 16. Southern Miss 16. TCU 16. Georgia 17. Texas State 17. Notre Dame 17. Texas Tech 17. Maryland 18. Maryland 18. Virginia 18. Texas State 18. Auburn 19. Auburn 19. Auburn 19. Maryland 19. LSU 20. LSU 20. Ball State 20. LSU 20. Texas 21. Georgia Tech 21. Rutgers 21. Auburn 21. Texas A&M 22. Georgia 22. Maryland 22. Georgia 22. Texas State 23. Florida State 23. LSU 23. Georgia Tech 23. Vanderbilt 24. TCU 24. Georgia 24. Oregon 24. Georgia Tech 25. UC Santa Barbara 25. Oregon 25. UC Santa Barbara 25. Florida State

Up next, UVA hosts VCU on Tuesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.

