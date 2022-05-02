Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Falls to No. 14 in D1Baseball Poll
Virginia Baseball (33-12, 14-10 ACC) went 2-2 this week, but lost the weekend series against Virginia Tech, who is now ranked the No. 5 team in the country per D1Baseball. The Cavaliers fell three spots to No. 14 in the latest D1Baseball rankings, dropped two positions to No. 18 in this week's Collegiate Baseball poll, fell seven spots to No. 12 in the Baseball America rankings, and moved down one spot to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
See the full rankings for each of the polls below:
|D1Baseball
|Collegiate Baseball
|Baseball America
|USA TODAY Coaches
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
2. Oregon State
2. Arkansas
2. Oregon State
2. Oregon State
3. Oklahoma State
3. Oregon State
3. Oklahoma State
3. Arkansas
4. Arkansas
4. Oklahoma State
4. Virginia Tech
4. Oklahoma State
5. Virginia Tech
5. Louisville
5. Arkansas
5. Miami
6. Miami
6. UCLA
6. Miami
6. Virginia Tech
7. Southern Miss
7. Arizona
7. Louisville
7. Southern Miss
8. UCLA
8. Virginia Tech
8. Notre Dame
8. UCLA
9. Texas Tech
9. Miami
9. UCLA
9. Virginia
10. Louisville
10. UC Santa Barbara
10. Stanford
10. Louisville
11. Stanford
11. UConn
11. Gonzaga
11. Stanford
12. Gonzaga
12. Stanford
12. Virginia
12. Texas Tech
13. Texas A&M
13. Texas A&M
13. Southern Miss
13. UConn
14. Virginia
14. Vanderbilt
14. Texas A&M
14. Notre Dame
15. UConn
15. Texas State
15. Florida State
15. Gonzaga
16. Notre Dame
16. Southern Miss
16. TCU
16. Georgia
17. Texas State
17. Notre Dame
17. Texas Tech
17. Maryland
18. Maryland
18. Virginia
18. Texas State
18. Auburn
19. Auburn
19. Auburn
19. Maryland
19. LSU
20. LSU
20. Ball State
20. LSU
20. Texas
21. Georgia Tech
21. Rutgers
21. Auburn
21. Texas A&M
22. Georgia
22. Maryland
22. Georgia
22. Texas State
23. Florida State
23. LSU
23. Georgia Tech
23. Vanderbilt
24. TCU
24. Georgia
24. Oregon
24. Georgia Tech
25. UC Santa Barbara
25. Oregon
25. UC Santa Barbara
25. Florida State
Up next, UVA hosts VCU on Tuesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.
