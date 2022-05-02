Skip to main content

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Falls to No. 14 in D1Baseball Poll

The Cavaliers fell three spots in the latest D1Baseball poll after losing the weekend series against Virginia Tech

Virginia Baseball (33-12, 14-10 ACC) went 2-2 this week, but lost the weekend series against Virginia Tech, who is now ranked the No. 5 team in the country per D1Baseball. The Cavaliers fell three spots to No. 14 in the latest D1Baseball rankings, dropped two positions to No. 18 in this week's Collegiate Baseball poll, fell seven spots to No. 12 in the Baseball America rankings, and moved down one spot to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll

See the full rankings for each of the polls below: 

College Baseball Rankings

D1BaseballCollegiate BaseballBaseball AmericaUSA TODAY Coaches

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

2. Oregon State

2. Arkansas

2. Oregon State

2. Oregon State

3. Oklahoma State

3. Oregon State

3. Oklahoma State

3. Arkansas

4. Arkansas

4. Oklahoma State

4. Virginia Tech

4. Oklahoma State

5. Virginia Tech

5. Louisville

5. Arkansas

5. Miami

6. Miami

6. UCLA

6. Miami

6. Virginia Tech

7. Southern Miss

7. Arizona

7. Louisville

7. Southern Miss

8. UCLA

8. Virginia Tech

8. Notre Dame

8. UCLA

9. Texas Tech

9. Miami

9. UCLA

9. Virginia

10. Louisville

10. UC Santa Barbara

10. Stanford

10. Louisville

11. Stanford

11. UConn

11. Gonzaga

11. Stanford

12. Gonzaga

12. Stanford

12. Virginia

12. Texas Tech

13. Texas A&M

13. Texas A&M

13. Southern Miss

13. UConn

14. Virginia

14. Vanderbilt

14. Texas A&M

14. Notre Dame

15. UConn

15. Texas State

15. Florida State

15. Gonzaga

16. Notre Dame

16. Southern Miss

16. TCU

16. Georgia

17. Texas State

17. Notre Dame

17. Texas Tech

17. Maryland

18. Maryland

18. Virginia

18. Texas State

18. Auburn

19. Auburn

19. Auburn

19. Maryland

19. LSU

20. LSU

20. Ball State

20. LSU

20. Texas

21. Georgia Tech

21. Rutgers

21. Auburn

21. Texas A&M

22. Georgia

22. Maryland

22. Georgia

22. Texas State

23. Florida State

23. LSU

23. Georgia Tech

23. Vanderbilt

24. TCU

24. Georgia

24. Oregon

24. Georgia Tech

25. UC Santa Barbara

25. Oregon

25. UC Santa Barbara

25. Florida State

Up next, UVA hosts VCU on Tuesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park. 

