September 26, 2021
Second Half Chances Help UNC Defeat UVA Men’s Soccer 2-0

The Cavaliers dropped their third-straight game in a loss to the Tar Heels at Klockner Stadium
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Catey Goodrum/ Virginia Athletics Communications

The Cavaliers dropped their third-straight game in a loss to the Tar Heels at Klockner Stadium

In a home ACC matchup, Virginia men’s soccer fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 2-0. This extended UVA’s losing streak to three games and brought Virginia’s record to 2-5-1 on the season. 

The first half consisted of a lot of play in the middle of the field, with neither team controlling the ball consistently. Midway through the first half, there were only 6 combined shots and one shot on goal. At halftime, UVA had four shots and two saves while UNC had six shots and two saves as the teams went into intermission scoreless.

In the second half, the Tar Heel offense managed nine shots and six corner kicks compared to the Cavaliers, who had only three shots and no corner kicks. More time of possession and more offensive chances helped UNC in the second half after a very evenly-matched first half.

UNC’s Santiago Herrera got his team on the board in the 77th minute off of a penalty kick that came from a hand ball in the box.

There was still time left for UVA to tie the game, but then Alex Rose delivered the dagger on a fast break in the 83rd minute to double the UNC lead.

A two-goal deficit was too much to overcome for Virginia, who was outshot 15 to 7 overall in the contest.

The Cavaliers will face the VCU Rams on Tuesday night, looking to end the losing streak. 

