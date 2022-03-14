No. 14 UVA Men's Tennis Beats No. 21 Notre Dame and Louisville

The No. 14 Virginia men's tennis team remained undefeated in ACC play with a pair of 6-1 victories this weekend against No. 21 Notre Dame on Friday and Louisville on Sunday at Boar's Head.

Friday: No. 14 Virginia 6, No. 21 Notre Dame 1

Inaki Montes and Alexander Kiefer won their doubles match 6-3 and then Gianni Ross and William Woodall clinched the doubles point for UVA with a 6-2 win in their match.

Moving over to singles play, Alexander Kiefer defeated Jean-Marc Malkowski 6-1, 6-1 and Gianni Ross took down Connor Fu 6-3, 6-3 to put the Hoos up 3-0. No. 54 Ryan Goetz clinched the victory for Virginia with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Matthew Che.

No. 46 Inaki Montes won 6-3, 6-2 and No. 15 Chris Rodesch won a hard-fought match over No. 44 Axel Nefve 6-4, 7-6 on court 1. The Cavaliers came up just short of the 7-0 sweep as William Woodall fell to Peter Conklin 6-4, 7-6 in the last singles match to finish.

Sunday: No. 14 Virginia 6, Louisville 1

UVA's teams of Gianni Ross/William Woodall and Chris Rodesch/Ryan Goetz each won their doubles matches 6-4 to capture the doubles point for Virginia. Inaki Montes and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg were leading 5-3 when the match was suspended.

Chris Rodesch picked up his second victory over a top-100 opponent this weekend with a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 92 Etienne Donnet. Ryan Goetz defeated Tin Chen 6-2, 6-2 and Gianni Ross won 6-3, 6-3 over Natan Rodrigues to seal the victory for the Cavaliers.

With the match already decided, the matches on courts 2, 5, and 6 each went the distance and were determined by third-set tiebreakers.

The Cardinals picked up their lone point of the match on court 6, as Alexander Kiefer fell to Matthew Fung 6-7, 6-1, 10-6. No. 58 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg lost his first set to Josh Howard-Tripp 4-6, but rallied to win 7-6, 14-12 in a marathon match. Finally, William Woodall took down David Mizrahi 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 to conclude the match.

With the pair of victories, Virginia moves to 10-5 overall and 4-0 in conference action. Up next, UVA heads south for two more ACC matches at Georgia Tech on Friday and at Clemson on Sunday.

