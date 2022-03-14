Virginia Basketball Set to Host Mississippi State in NIT
The Virginia Cavaliers have accepted a bid to play in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) and will play No. 3 seed Mississippi State in the first round.
Despite the Bulldogs being the higher-seeded team, UVA will host the first round game due to construction at Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State. Virginia will play Mississippi State in the first round on Wednesday at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Mississippi State is 18-15 overall and finished the regular season 10th in the SEC standings with a conference record of 8-10. This mark the first meeting between UVA and Mississippi State since 1988. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series against UVA 2-1.
This is UVA's 14th NIT appearance, but only the second time the Cavaliers have played in the NIT in the Tony Bennett era. Virginia last appeared in the NIT in 2013, beating Norfolk State and St. John's before falling to Iowa in the quarterfinals.
Virginia has won the NIT two times in program history. Ralph Sampson led the Cavaliers to the NIT title in 1980 and Bryant Stith earned Tournament MVP honors when the Hoos won the NIT in 1992 by beating Notre Dame in overtime.
2022 NIT Bracket
Top Left
No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo
No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont
No. 3 Florida vs. Iona
No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State
Bottom Left
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State
No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure
No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia
No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State
Top Right
No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls
No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara
No. 3 St. Louis vs. Northern Iowa
No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State
Read More
Bottom Right
No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State
No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon
No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton
No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson
2022 NIT Schedule
First Round: March 15-16
Second Round: March 19-20
Quarterfinals: March 22-23
Semifinals: March 29
Championship: March 31
The first round, second round, and quarterfinal games will be held at campus sites. The semifinals and championship will be held at Madison Square Garden.
