Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick Earn All-ACC Academic Honors

Gardner and Shedrick were among 37 basketball players in the conference named to the All-ACC Academic Team on Tuesday

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the All-ACC Academic Team for the 2021-2022 men's basketball season on Tuesday and two Cavaliers made the team. Senior forward Jayden Gardner and redshirt sophomore center Kadin Shedrick were among the 37 ACC men's basketball student athletes named to the All-ACC Academic Team.

Selections to the All-ACC Academic Team must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester as well as a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 in the student's entire academic career. The ACC Honor Roll, which will be announced in July, recognizes all student-athletes in the conference who maintained a 3.0 grade point average for the current academic year, while the All-ACC Academic Team also takes into account athletic performance and achievements from this season.

In his first season as a Cavalier after transferring from East Carolina, Jayden Gardner led Virginia in scoring and was 12th in the ACC averaging 15.3 points per game. Gardner was also a Third-Team All-ACC selection this season. Kadin Shedrick registered three double-doubles this season and was third in the ACC with 1.91 blocked shots per game.

Both Shedrick and Gardner are set to return to Virginia next season, as Gardner announced on Friday that he would be using his fifth year of eligibility.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Could Virginia Actually Land Arch Manning? Here's Five Reasons Why It's Possible

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Six for West Virginia Transfer Sean McNeil

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Drops to No. 8 in Latest D1Baseball Poll

No. 8 UVA Men's Tennis Remains Perfect in ACC Play With 6-1 Win at Miami

No. 14 Virginia Women's Tennis Pulls Upset Over No. 3 NC State 4-3