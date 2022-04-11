Virginia Basketball Makes Top Six for West Virginia Transfer Sean McNeil

McNeil averaged 12.2 points per game and shot 37% from three last season in Morgantown

West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil has narrowed his list of schools to six and Virginia was among the teams who made the cut. McNeil, a 6'3", 210-pound junior guard from Union, Kentucky, will choose between Virginia, Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Ohio State, and Texas Tech.

McNeil averaged 12.2 points per game in each of the last two years for the Mountaineers and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in both seasons. He shot 38.8% from three in 2020-2021 and 36.8% from three this season. McNeil has knocked down 155 threes over his three seasons in Morgantown.

Virginia has been very active in the transfer portal in the past two seasons and has experienced significant roster change due to transfers both in and out of the program. In the last two seasons, a total of seven Cavaliers have transferred out, including Carson McCorkle and Igor Milicic Jr. this season. Last year, Tony Bennett brought transfers Jayden Gardner (East Carolina) and Armaan Franklin (Indiana), who ended up being UVA's two leading scorers this season.

Bennett and the Cavaliers are looking to the transfer portal to supplement an incoming freshman recruiting class that ranks No. 10 in the nation and includes four-stars Isaac Traudt, Isaac McKneely, Leon Bond, and Ryan Dunn.

Sean McNeil has yet to announce a decision date.

