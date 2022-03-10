No. 14 UVA Women's Lacrosse Defeats No. 22 Richmond 20-10

Nine Cavaliers tallied goals and the No. 14 Virginia women's lacrosse team used a nine-goal second quarter to roll to a 20-10 victory over No. 22 Richmond on Wednesday evening at Klockner Stadium.

Virginia and Richmond alternated scoring the first five goals of the game. Jaime Biskup posted UVA's last two goals of the first quarter and Virginia led 3-2 at the end of the opening period. Biskup scored two more goals in the second quarter and had four goals in the game, all of which came in the first half.

Richmond scored to make it 4-3 less than a minute into the second quarter, but the Cavaliers responded with a 4-0 scoring run. Three of those four goals came from freshman sensation Rachel Clark, who recorded six points on five goals and an assist. Through the first eight games of her collegiate career, Clark has registered six multi-goal games, including five games with at least four goals.

After a Richmond goal, UVA rattled off three more goals from different goal scorers. The Spiders tallied three-straight scores of their own to cut it to a four-goal game, but Ashlyn McGovern scored in the final minute of the first half to give UVA a 12-7 halftime lead.

Virginia got goals from Braeden Dial and Rachel Clark to stretch the lead to 14-7 to start the second half. Richmond's Marina Miller, who led the Spiders with four goals, scored back-to-back goals, but then UVA responded by scoring three straight and it was 17-9 at the end of the third quarter.

Virginia outscored Richmond 3-1 in the fourth quarter to finish off the 20-10 victory.

Ashley Vernon made 11 saves versus 10 goals allowed in cage for the Cavaliers. Virginia outshot Richmond 40-31 and shots on goal were 31-21 in favor of the Cavaliers. UVA had a 23-11 edge in draw controls, led by Aubrey Williams, who recorded 14 draw controls.

With the win, Virginia is 4-4 on the season. UVA is set to host No. 3 Syracuse (5-1) on Saturday at 12pm at Klockner Stadium.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Cole Kastner: The Key to Virginia's Smothering Ride

Virginia Softball Downs Maryland 10-2 in Home Opener

Virginia Bats Stay Hot in 10-2 Win Against George Washington

Payton Cormier and Cole Kastner Take Home ACC Lacrosse Weekly Awards

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Preview: Can Virginia Win the ACC Tournament?

Virginia Ranked No. 5 by Baseball America, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball

Jayden Gardner Named to All-ACC Third-Team