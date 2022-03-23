UVA Softball Suffers Second Loss to Liberty, 6-1

Coming off of an ACC sweep in which Cavalier pitchers held N.C. State to six hits in three games, the offensive firepower of the Flames proved to be too much as Liberty registered eight hits and defeated Virginia 6-1 on Tuesday night at Palmer Park.

Liberty got on the board early with three runs in the top of the first. Devyn Howard got things started with a double and then Denay Griffin had a two-out RBI single and Alexis Soto delivered a two-run triple.

The Flames added another run in the top of the second off of an RBI double from Lou Allan, once again coming with two outs. A sacrifice fly from Devyn Howard made it 4-0 after the top of the fourth.

Kelly Ayer and Arizona Ritchie drew two-out walks in the bottom of the fourth, and Bailey Winscott was able to poke a single through the right side to bring in one run for Virginia, but that would be the only score of the game for UVA.

While the Cavaliers only managed two hits in the game, the team earned five walks and had other base runners through an error and a hit by pitch. The team left eight runners on base and was 1/7 with runners in scoring position and 1/8 with two outs. On the other hand, Liberty was an impressive 4/10 with RISP and 5/12 with two outs.

Aly Rayle took the loss for the Cavaliers after giving up three runs on three hits in the first inning. Karlie Keeney earned the win for the Flames.

Virginia falls to 18-12 on the season. The Cavaliers head to Chestnut Hill for a three-game ACC series at Boston College this weekend. Game 1 is set for 3pm on Friday.

