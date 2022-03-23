Watch: New UVA Women's Basketball Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton Addresses Fans at JPJ
Coach Mox was welcomed to the UVA community during the Virginia-St. Bonaventure basketball game on Tuesday night
New Virginia women's basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton addressed the UVA crowd at John Paul Jones Arena during a timeout in the Virginia men's basketball game against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night. See what "Coach Mox" had to say to the Cavalier fans in her first public appearance as the new head coach of the UVA women's basketball program:
