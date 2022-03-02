UVA Softball Drops Contest at Liberty 6-2

After winning four straight games, the UVA softball team has lost two games in a row, the latest of which being a 6-2 loss to Liberty on Tuesday evening in Lynchburg.

Liberty scored two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Cavaliers tied things up by scoring runs in the top of the second and third innings. Virginia drew three-straight walks with one out in the second inning and Arizona Ritchie brought in Abby Weaver with a single, but UVA failed to do any more damage and stranded the bases loaded. In the third, Sarah Coon reached on an error and eventually came around to score on a fielder's choice on a grounder from Gabby Baylog. Coon's run tied the game at 2-2, but the Cavaliers would not score again for the rest of the game.

The Flames broke the tie with three runs in the fourth inning and stretched their lead to 6-2 with another run in the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, Virginia's Abby Weaver made a great diving catch at the warning track to strand two Liberty runners on base and keep the margin at four runs heading into the seventh.

In their final chance to stage a comeback, the Cavaliers put their first two batters on base on a walk by Ritchie and a single by Bailey Winscott. Liberty got two outs after that, before Sarah Coon walked to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate. Katie Goldberg connected on a 3-1 pitch and sent it into right center, where it was caught to end the game.

Virginia left eight runners on base in the game, twice ending innings with the bases loaded. Liberty's Megan Johnson relieved starter Emily Kirby in the second inning and pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just one run. Karlie Keeney came in with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh and got the final out to end the game.

Mikayla Houge started for the Cavaliers, pitching three innings and giving up three earned runs on five hits. Mackenzie Wooten gave up one run in 1.2 innings of relief work and Madison Harris gave up two hits, but no runs in 1.1 innings pitched.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 9-7 on the season. Up next, the Cavaliers travel to Knoxville to compete in the Tennessee Invitational this weekend and will play South Alabama, Dartmouth, and Tennessee before entering bracket play.

