Virginia Stays Rolling With 12-0 Win Against William & Mary

For the fifth game in a row, Virginia put up double-digit runs on the board, as the Cavaliers continued their hot start with a 12-0 victory over William & Mary on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Devin Ortiz started on the mound and threw five perfect innings to start the game before giving up a hit in the sixth. He picked up his third win of the season, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, and striking out nine batters. Virginia scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Ortiz gave himself some early run support with a two-run single that scored Kyle Teel and Griff O'Ferrall.

The Cavaliers did not score again until the fifth inning, when Jake Gelof, the reigning ACC Player of the Week, came up with the bases loaded and delivered a bases-clearing triple. Alex Tappen hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Gelof to make it 6-0, but the Hoos weren't done yet. Chris Newell and Colin Tuft got aboard with walks, and then Ethan Anderson hit a three-run home run to deep center, his first home run of his collegiate career.

Virginia put up three more runs in the sixth, as Gelof doubled to left center to score Devin Ortiz and Chris Newell hit a two-run home run to right center.

The UVA pitching staff threw a combined shutout and gave up just three hits in the process. Will Geerdes and Jake Berry got Virginia through the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings without surrendering a hit. Joseph Miceli closed it out in the ninth to secure the 12-0 win, UVA's fourth shutout victory of the young season.

With the win, Virginia remains a perfect 8-0 so far this season. The Cavaliers continue their nine-game homestand with a three-game series against Penn State. The first game of the series is on Friday at 3pm at Disharoon Park.

