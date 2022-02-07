Skip to main content
Virginia Swim & Dive Wins 20 Events at the Cavalier Invite

The Cavaliers won 20 individual events, including a record-breaking performance by Kate Douglass

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

Virginia swimming & diving hosted the Cavalier Invite this weekend at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville. UVA was joined by Johns Hopkins, Pittsburgh, George Washington, William & Mary, and JMU. 

The Cavaliers won 20 total individual events, 10 for the women's team and 10 for the men's team, including a record-setting performance for Kate Douglass in the 200-yard breaststroke. 

Here's a full recap of the weekend for both No. 1 Virginia women's swimming and No. 18 UVA men's swimming. 

No. 1 Virginia Women's Swimming

Friday

Virginia Cavaliers women's swimming and diving

Junior Caroline Kulp won the 500-yard freestyle. 

Freshman Athena Vanyo finished first in the 200-yard individual medley. 

Senior Jessica Nava won the 50-yard freestyle and freshman Abby Kapeller finished first in the B final of the 50-yard freestyle B final. 

Saturday

Kate Douglass, Virginia Cavaliers women's swimming & diving

Kate Douglass continued her outstanding junior campaign by swimming the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:03.14, the third-fastest time ever recorded and shattering the UVA and ACC records for the event. 

Junior Lexi Cuomo won the 100-yard butterfly. Sophomore Quinn Schaedler finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and freshman Abby Kapeller won the 100-yard backstroke. 

Sunday

Virginia Cavaliers women's swimming & diving

On the final day of competition, Abby Kapeller and Quinn Schaedler tied for first in the 100-yard freestyle. 

Caroline Kulp took first in the 200-yard butterfly. 

No. 18 Virginia Men's Swimming

Friday

UVA Men's Swim Relay

Virginia's team of Matt Brownstead, Matt King, Connor Boyle, and August Lamb finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:16.71. 

Freshman Matthew Styczen and sophomore Jack Moore finished 1-2 in the 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore Addie Laurencelle won the 50-yard freestyle. 

Saturday

Virginia Cavaliers men's swimming & diving

Junior Konnar Klinksiek finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 47.07. Matthew Styczen won the 400-yard individual medley in 3:44.96. 

Sophomore Jan Karolczak took first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:36.41), while freshman Connor Boyle won the 100-yard freestyle time trial (43.11). 

Sunday

UVA Men's Swim 2

On Sunday, Addie Laurencelle won the 100-yard freestyle and Jack Moore won the 200-yard butterfly. 

Matthew Styczen picked up his third first-place finish of the weekend with a victory in the 200-yard breaststroke. 

The Virginia diving teams also competed in the Duke Dog Invitational at JMU in Harrisonburg, Virginia this weekend. 

Junior Jennifer Bell won the 1-meter board with a score of 294.60, setting a career-best and as well as the fifth-highest score in UVA history. 

Virginia finished second and third in the men's 3-meter. Sophomore Oliver Mills took second and junior Joseph Perreault finished third. Perreault also finished second in the men's 1-meter board on Saturday.

Up next, Virginia swim & dive will compete in the 2022 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Virginia Cavaliers women's swimming and diving
