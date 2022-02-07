Virginia Swim & Dive Wins 20 Events at the Cavalier Invite

Virginia swimming & diving hosted the Cavalier Invite this weekend at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville. UVA was joined by Johns Hopkins, Pittsburgh, George Washington, William & Mary, and JMU.

The Cavaliers won 20 total individual events, 10 for the women's team and 10 for the men's team, including a record-setting performance for Kate Douglass in the 200-yard breaststroke.

Here's a full recap of the weekend for both No. 1 Virginia women's swimming and No. 18 UVA men's swimming.

No. 1 Virginia Women's Swimming Friday Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Junior Caroline Kulp won the 500-yard freestyle. Freshman Athena Vanyo finished first in the 200-yard individual medley. Senior Jessica Nava won the 50-yard freestyle and freshman Abby Kapeller finished first in the B final of the 50-yard freestyle B final. Saturday Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Kate Douglass continued her outstanding junior campaign by swimming the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:03.14, the third-fastest time ever recorded and shattering the UVA and ACC records for the event. Junior Lexi Cuomo won the 100-yard butterfly. Sophomore Quinn Schaedler finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and freshman Abby Kapeller won the 100-yard backstroke. Sunday Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications On the final day of competition, Abby Kapeller and Quinn Schaedler tied for first in the 100-yard freestyle. Caroline Kulp took first in the 200-yard butterfly.

No. 18 Virginia Men's Swimming Friday Virginia's team of Matt Brownstead, Matt King, Connor Boyle, and August Lamb finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:16.71. Freshman Matthew Styczen and sophomore Jack Moore finished 1-2 in the 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore Addie Laurencelle won the 50-yard freestyle. Saturday Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Junior Konnar Klinksiek finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 47.07. Matthew Styczen won the 400-yard individual medley in 3:44.96. Sophomore Jan Karolczak took first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:36.41), while freshman Connor Boyle won the 100-yard freestyle time trial (43.11). Sunday On Sunday, Addie Laurencelle won the 100-yard freestyle and Jack Moore won the 200-yard butterfly. Matthew Styczen picked up his third first-place finish of the weekend with a victory in the 200-yard breaststroke.

The Virginia diving teams also competed in the Duke Dog Invitational at JMU in Harrisonburg, Virginia this weekend.

Junior Jennifer Bell won the 1-meter board with a score of 294.60, setting a career-best and as well as the fifth-highest score in UVA history.

Virginia finished second and third in the men's 3-meter. Sophomore Oliver Mills took second and junior Joseph Perreault finished third. Perreault also finished second in the men's 1-meter board on Saturday.

Up next, Virginia swim & dive will compete in the 2022 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia.

