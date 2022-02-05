Watch: Virginia Lacrosse Raises National Championship Banner

The Cavaliers raised the banner for their seventh NCAA title on Saturday

Ahead of the Virginia men's lacrosse 2022 season opener against Air Force on Saturday, the program held a ceremony to raise the banner commemorating the 2021 National Championship, the program's seventh NCAA title and ninth national championship overall.

Watch the Cavaliers raise the 2021 National Championship banner at Klockner Stadium:

