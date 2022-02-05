Watch: Virginia Lacrosse Raises National Championship Banner
The Cavaliers raised the banner for their seventh NCAA title on Saturday
Ahead of the Virginia men's lacrosse 2022 season opener against Air Force on Saturday, the program held a ceremony to raise the banner commemorating the 2021 National Championship, the program's seventh NCAA title and ninth national championship overall.
Watch the Cavaliers raise the 2021 National Championship banner at Klockner Stadium:
Read more from Cavaliers Now
No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Beats No. 18 UCF
Marques Hagans Named Associate Head Coach for UVA Football
Read More
Can the Hoos Three-Peat? Virginia Men’s Lacrosse 2022 Season Preview
Watch: Jelani Woods Catches Touchdown in East-West Shrine Bowl
UVA Baseball Picked No. 2 in ACC Coastal in Preseason Coaches Poll
Tony Elliott Recaps National Signing Day for Virginia Football