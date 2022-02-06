Breaking Down Virginia's Big-Time 71-58 Victory over Miami

Miami 14 assists on 27 made field goals | Virginia 23 assists on 30 made field goals

In a vacuum, Miami’s offense did not have a bad game. Kameron McGusty had 21 points and Charlie Moore had 17 points and the Hurricanes shot 54.0% from the floor. However, the Hurricanes had to work very hard for their shots. Miami’s base offense was unable to crack the Virginia defense, so the Canes resorted to a lot of isolation plays for the guards, which did not help Miami get into an offensive rhythm as a team. McGusty and Moore were able to score (combined 17/26 FG), but the rest of the team went 10/24 and scored just 20 points.

Virginia, on the other hand, shared the ball very well and generated open looks for the whole team with good interior passing. Many of UVA’s made field goals in the game were uncontested layups or mid-range shots, which the Cavaliers converted at a very high percentage. Miami was forced to throw different defensive schemes at Virginia throughout the game, but UVA adapted well. The UVA defense did not have to make many adjustments, as most of Miami’s buckets did not come from defensive breakdowns.