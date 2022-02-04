Skip to main content

Marques Hagans Named Associate Head Coach for UVA Football

Tony Elliott announced two changes to the Virginia football coaching staff responsibilities on Friday

Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans has been named associate head coach for UVA football, as announced by Virginia head coach Tony Elliott on Friday afternoon. 

Elliott also announced that offensive line coach Garett Tujague will be the team's recruiting coordinator. 

Hagans has been a coach at his alma mater for 10 years and has had an outstanding run as the team's wide receivers coach, coaching five All-ACC wide receivers. He was one of three coaches to be retained from Bronco Mendenhall's coaching staff, joining Tujague and linebackers coach Clint Sintim. 

Tujague is in his seventh season as Virginia's offensive line coach. His promotion to recruiting coordinator comes following an incredible two-week recruiting streak in which Tujague secured eight commitments to his offensive line unit, including six linemen from the class of 2022 and two graduate transfers. 

On Monday, Elliott announced some other additional coaching responsibilities. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings will coach tight ends and running backs coach Keith Gaither will be the special teams coordinator. 

