UVA Volleyball Plays Well but Drops ACC Opener at NC State 3-1

The Cavaliers lost in four sets, had flashes of promise in their first game against an ACC opponent

After recording a strong 7-3 record in the non-conference schedule to start Shannon Wells’ first season as head coach, the UVA volleyball team began ACC play with a match at NC State on Friday night.

The Cavaliers played a hard-fought match, as each set was closely contested with the exception of the second game, which Virginia dominated in a 25-14 win. Unfortunately, the Wolf Pack played a little bit better at the end of each set and defeated UVA three sets to one (25-27, 25-14, 21-25, 20-25) in the ACC opener for both teams.

NC State jumped out to an early lead in the first set and led by as many as seven points, but Virginia rallied to close the gap and eventually tied the set for the first time at 24 points apiece. UVA defended five set points but eventually, the Wolf Pack took the set 27-25.

The second set appeared to be close as well, as the score was 11-10 UVA midway through. Then, Virginia went on a 14-4 run to take the second set in convincing fashion to even the match at 1-1. Alana Walker punctuated the second set victory with a pair of blocks and finished the match with a game-high nine blocks.

NC State took the first five points of the third set and built a lead as large as eight points. Once again, the Hoos did not back down, getting to within two points at 23-21, before the Wolf Pack won the last two points of the set to take a 2-1 advantage in the match.

In the fourth set, Virginia went punch for punch with NC State and even led the set by as many as four points early on. As they had done all night, the Wolf Pack improved their play throughout the set and eventually pulled away to take the match-clinching set, 25-20.

Freshman Brooklyn Borum led the Hoos with 15 kills and 11 digs, while Grace Turner had 7 kills and 12 digs. Kristen Leland added 13 digs.

Ashley Le recorded 19 assists and Maddie Boylston had 18 assists from the setter position.

Virginia drops to 7-4 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. The Cavaliers stay on the road for another ACC matchup in Chapel Hill against North Carolina on Sunday at 1pm.

