Kyle Teel Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

Virginia sophomore Kyle Teel was one of 55 players named to the preseason watch list for USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award, presented to the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2022 season.

As a freshman, Teel led UVA with a batting average of .335 last season, was tied for first on the team with nine home runs, and was named a First Team All-American by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America. This season, Teel is a preseason Second Team All-American (D1Baseball.com).

Fans can vote for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award at GoldenSpikesAward.com. On April 5th, the midseason watch list for the award will be released and the semifinalists will be announced on May 24th, with fan voting for the finalists taking place through May 29th. The finalists will be announced on June 8th and fans will have until June 12th to vote for the winner.

Teel and the Cavaliers open the 2022 season on Friday, February 18th against Bellarmine in the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Can’t Buy a Three, Falls at Virginia Tech 62-53

Jayden Gardner Named ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week

Virginia Receives Four Votes in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

UVA Swim & Dive Head Coach Todd DeSorbo to Coach Team USA at 2022 FINA World Championships

UVA Softball Goes 2-3 in Season-Opening Road Trip

Former UVA QB Bryce Perkins and the Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

No. 11 UVA Women's Lacrosse Uses Big Second Half to Rout Cal 18-5

No. 1 Virginia Survives Another Close Matchup with High Point, 11-10