Jayden Gardner Named ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week

Gardner delivered stellar performances in back-to-back games against Duke and Georgia Tech last week

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner was named the ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday afternoon. 

Gardner delivered outstanding performances in back-to-back games to lead UVA to victories over Duke and Georgia Tech last week. The senior forward averaged 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the two games. 

Gardner lead all scorers with 17 points and also collected eight rebounds to help UVA stun Duke at Cameron Indoor last Monday night. On Saturday, Gardner tallied 26 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks to help the Cavaliers take down Georgia Tech 63-53. 

Gardner is the first Cavalier to be named ACC Player of the Week this season and is the first UVA player to win the award since Sam Hauser won it in February of 2021. 

Virginia takes on Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg on Monday at 7pm. 

