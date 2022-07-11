Skip to main content

UVA Women's Basketball Draws Penn State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Cavaliers will travel to Happy Valley to take on the Nittany Lions on November 30th
Camryn Taylor and Taylor Valladay, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball

Coach Mox's Cavaliers will travel to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

There will be a significant non-conference road test for Coach Mox early in her first season leading the Virginia women's basketball program. 

The matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Women's Basketball Challenge were announced on Monday and UVA will hit the road to take on Penn State on Wednesday, November 30th at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. 

2022 ACC/Big Ten Women's Basketball Challenge Schedule

Wednesday, November 30th
Illinois at Pittsburgh
Ohio State at Louisville
Syracuse at Purdue
Virginia at Penn State
Wake Forest at Minnesota
Rutgers at Boston College

Thursday, December 1st
Northwestern at Duke
Michigan at Miami
Maryland at Notre Dame
North Carolina at Indiana
Nebraska at Virginia Tech
NC State at Iowa
Florida State at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Michigan State

Game times and television details will be announced at later date. 

This is Virginia's first time participating in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since 2019. The Cavaliers own a 5-8 record in the Challenge. In seven all-time meetings against Penn State, UVA is 4-3. This will be the first meeting between the Cavaliers and Nittany Lions since 1999. 

The ACC is 10-1-3 against the Big Ten in the Challenge and has won it four of the last five times. In all of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, the ACC holds a 104-74 record against the Big Ten. 

