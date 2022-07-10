Braxton Key Leads Pistons to 2-0 Start at NBA Summer League

The former Cavalier delivered back-to-back solid performances to open Summer League play for the Pistons in Vegas

Braxton Key and the Pistons are off to a hot start at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Courtesy of Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Summer League gives young players an opportunity to improve their standing with their respective organizations. Draft picks and undrafted free agents look to make a good first impression and returning players on two-way deals or rookie contracts try to make a case for a long-term deal with their teams. The latter is the case for former Virginia basketball standout Braxton Key, who is currently on a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Through the first two games of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Key has made strong argument for the Pistons to sign him to a standard NBA contract. In Detroit's opening game on Thursday, Key dropped a well-rounded statline of 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes of playing time as he helped the Pistons defeat the Trailblazers 81-78.

READ MORE: Sam Hauser Signs Three-Year, $6 Million Deal With Boston Celtics

On Saturday, Key dropped 14 points on a hyper-efficient 6/8 shooting off the bench. He also contributed seven rebounds and four assists as he led Detroit to a 105-99 victory over the Wizards.

Key, who signed a two-way contract with Detroit in early April, appeared in nine games with the Pistons in the final few weeks of the season, averaging 8.6 points per game, including four games in which he scored in double figures. Key earned that opportunity after a stellar season in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. In 24 games, Key averaged 19.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. He shot 49.6% from the floor and 39.2% from three and was named to both the All-NBA G League Second Team and the NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

Braxton Key will look to continue to make his mark on Detroit's Summer League team when the Pistons take on the Pacers on Tuesday at 9pm ET.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Highlight Hoos: Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass | UVA Swimming

Will Virginia Join the SEC? Why It Could Happen, But Probably Won't

Virginia Quarterback Records Brennan Armstrong Can Break This Season

Casey Saucke and Jay Woolfolk Named D1Baseball Freshman All-Americans

Three-Star Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Commits to Virginia Football

Virginia Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic Nearing Commitment Decision

Virginia Men's Lacrosse Announces No. 1-Ranked 2022 Signing Class