Virginia Quarterback Records Brennan Armstrong Can Break This Season

Brennan Armstrong's 2021 quarterback campaign was one for the ages. He shattered the UVA program records for single-season total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions. Given his incredible output last season, Armstrong has set himself up to take over several of the UVA all-time career passing and total offense records as he returns for a third season as Virginia's starting quarterback.

Armstrong is currently third on UVA's all-time career total offense list with 7,720 yards. Shawn Moore is in second with 7,897 total yards and Bryce Perkins is the current record-holder with 7,910 total yards. Just 190 yards separate Armstrong from Perkins on the leaderboard. For context, Armstrong averaged 391.7 yards of total offense per game in 2021, so he should break the record in UVA's season opener against Richmond on September 3rd.

Matt Schaub currently holds Virginia's all-time career passing record with 7,502 yards and Brennan Armstrong is in second with 6,824 yards. Armstrong, who averaged 370.8 passing yards per game in 2021, needs 678 passing yards to catch Schaub, so he will likely do so in week two at Illinois (Sept. 10) or in week three against Old Dominion (Sept. 17).

Armstrong's 51 career passing touchdowns is third all-time in UVA program history, trailing Shawn Moore with 55 and program leader Matt Schaub with 56 touchdowns. Needing just five TDs to tie the record and six to break it, Armstrong is on track to reach that milestone within the first three weeks of the season.

Armstrong is also within striking distance of the program record for most career 200-yard passing games. With 18 such games on his résumé, Armstrong is just two games behind Matt Schaub's record of 20-career 200-yard passing games. It is very possible that Armstrong will need only the first three games of the 2022 season to tie and break that record as well.

Armstrong is already Virginia's all-time leader with 11 300-yard passing games and six 400-yard passing games. He also owns the three highest single-game passing totals in UVA history and is responsible for seven of the top ten. Each of those seven games took place in just 11 starts in the 2021 football season.

See Armstrong's placement in the UVA record books for career, season, and single-game passing and total offense records below:

Career Total Offense

1. Bryce Perkins (2018-2019): 7,910 total yards

2. Shawn Moore (1987-1990): 7,897 total yards

3. Brennan Armstrong (2018-2021): 7,720 total yards

Season Total Offense

1. Brennan Armstrong (2021): 4,700 total yards

2. Bryce Perkins (2019): 4,307 total yards

3. Bryce Perkins (2018): 3,603 total yards

Single-Game Total Offense

1. Brennan Armstrong (2021): 538 total yards vs. North Carolina

2. Bryce Perkins (2019): 490 total yards vs. North Carolina

3. Bryce Perkins (2019) 475 total yards vs. Virginia Tech

Career Passing Yards

1. Matt Schaub (2000-2003): 7,502 yards

2. Brennan Armstrong (2019-2021): 6,824 yards

3. Shawn Moore (1987-1990): 6,629 yards

Season Passing Yards

1. Brennan Armstrong (2021): 4,449 passing yards

2. Bryce Perkins (2019): 3,538 passing yards

3. Kurt Benkert (2017): 3,207 passing yards

Single-Game Passing Yards

1. Brennan Armstrong (2021): 554 passing yards vs. North Carolina

2. Brennan Armstrong (2021): 487 passing yards vs. Louisville

2. Brennan Armstrong (2021): 487 passing yards vs. Pittsburgh

Career Passing Touchdowns

1. Matt Schaub (2000-2003): 56 touchdowns

2. Shawn Moore (1987-1990): 55 touchdowns

3. Brennan Armstrong (2018-2021): 51 touchdowns

Season Passing Touchdowns

1. Brennan Armstrong (2021): 31 touchdowns

2. Matt Schaub (2002): 28 touchdowns

3. Kurt Benkert (2017)/Bryce Perkins (2018): 25 touchdowns

Season Completions

1. Brennan Armstrong (2021): 326 completions

2. Bryce Perkins (2019): 320 completions

3. Kurt Benkert (2017): 298 completions

Career 200-Yard Passing Games

1. Matt Schaub (2000-20023): 20 games

2. Brennan Armstrong (2019-2021): 18 games

Look for Brennan Armstrong to rewrite the UVA football record books in September.

