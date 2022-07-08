Three-Star Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Commits to Virginia Football

Colandrea decommitted from Middle Tennessee State and chose the Cavaliers over offers from Kentucky, Utah State, FAU, and several others

Virginia football has locked up a quarterback for its recruiting class of 2023. Anthony Colandrea, a three-star quarterback from Saint Petersburg, Florida, announced his commitment to UVA on Friday.

Colandrea originally committed to Middle Tennessee State back in April, but his recruitment picked up drastically after that as he fielded offers from 10 more programs, including one from Virginia in the second week of June. He took an official visit to UVA in June and flipped his commitment to the Cavaliers a few weeks later, choosing Virginia over offers from Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Utah State, and several others.

A 6'0" quarterback from Lakewood High School, Colandrea is rated the No. 55 quarterback prospect in the country in the class of 2023 per 247Sports and is ranked a top 150 player from Florida, a national hotbed for football recruiting. Colandrea led Lakewood to a 10-3 record in 2021, completing 63% of his passes for 3,252 yards and 27 touchdowns. A threat with his legs, Colandrea also ran for five touchdowns and 362 rushing yards.

Colandrea is the third Florida native to commit to the Cavaliers in the 2023 recruiting class, joining cornerback Jarvis Lee (Green Cove Springs, FL) and tight end TeKai Kirby (Fort Lauderdale, FL). He is Virginia's first quarterback commitment in the class of 2023.

Anthony Colandrea is the 11th verbal commit in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

cornerback Jarvis Lee (committed June 5th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

defensive lineman Rodney Lora (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th

linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)

quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

