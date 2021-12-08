UVA Women’s Basketball Falls to American 69-56

The Virginia women’s basketball team came into Tuesday’s night contest against American looking to win a third consecutive game after defeating William & Mary and George Washington last week.

But, behind a balanced scoring effort by the Eagles, who had five different players score in double figures, the Cavaliers fell to American 69-56 at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday night.

A pair of free throws by Carole Miller gave UVA a 9-8 lead late in the first quarter, but that would be the last time the Hoos would lead in the game. American closed the period on a 9-2 run and held a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Back-to-back layups from Taylor Valladay helped keep Virginia close in the second quarter, but American finished the period strong again and led 29-22 at halftime.

Riley DeRubbo and Emily Fisher had 12 points each to lead the Eagles and the two players combined to hit six threes. American shot 10/17 (58.8%) from three-point range as a team, as compared to the Cavaliers, who made only one three-pointer on 11 attempts.

Virginia went on a run in the third quarter and got as close as two points at 34-32. Camryn Taylor was instrumental in the scoring run and finished with 11 points and two blocks. As was the theme in the entire game, however, the Eagles responded well to the pressure and went on a 14-4 run to end the third quarter and American led Virginia 51-38 entering the final frame.

Taylor Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds and Emily Johns recorded 11 points on a perfect 4/4 shooting performance for the Eagles.

American led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Hoos could not quite get themselves back in the game. Amandine Toi once again played all 40 minutes for UVA and had 12 points and five assists in the game.

Virginia was effective on the inside, scoring 34 points in the paint, but the Cavaliers simply could not make the perimeter shots needed to keep pace with American.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 3-7 on the season. UVA has nearly two weeks off for final exams before traveling to Raleigh to face NC State in the first ACC game of the season on Sunday, December 19th.

