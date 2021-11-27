UVA Women’s Basketball Defeated by Tammi Reiss and Rhode Island, 80-70

Tammi Reiss played for the Virginia women’s basketball team from 1989 to 1992, was a three-time All-American and went to the Final Four in three consecutive seasons alongside Dawn Staley.

On Friday, she returned to Charlottesville as head coach of the Rhode Island Rams women’s basketball team. The Rams defeated the Cavaliers 80-70 on Friday in the first game of the Cavalier Classic.

Before the game, Virginia honored Reiss as well as assistant coach Sharnee Zoll, who also graduated from Virginia in 2008.

Coming off of their first victory of the season at Cal-State Fullerton on Tuesday, the Cavaliers actually outplayed the Rams in the first half and held a 35-33 lead at halftime.

Rhode Island jumped out to a 14-6 lead, but the Hoos responded with an 8-0 run and trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter.

Camryn Taylor scored 11 points in the first half, including seven points in the second quarter. She finished with 22 points and six rebounds to lead the Cavaliers. UVA outscored Rhode Island 21-17 in the second quarter and led by two points at halftime.

Rhode Island, which came into the game with a perfect 6-0 record, came out and dominated the third quarter. Three different players, Marie-Paule Foppossi, Dez Elmore, and Emmanuelle Tahane, scored ten points in the third quarter alone as the Rams took over the game. Elmore led Rhode Island with 22 points on 7/10 shooting and also recorded seven rebounds in the game. McKenna Dale kept the Hoos in it by hitting her first two three-pointers of the season, but Virginia went to the fourth quarter trailing by eight points.

Rhode Island continued its strong run to start the fourth quarter and led by as many as 18 points with a 68-50 lead with 5:20 remaining. Back-to-back buckets by Amandine Toi, who finished with 17 points, three assists, and two steals, sparked a UVA run to get the Hoos back within single digits, but it was too late. Camryn Taylor scored another 11 points in the fourth quarter, but Rhode Island outlasted Virginia with an 80-70 victory.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 1-5 on the season. The Hoos conclude the Cavalier Classic on Sunday at 4pm against Richmond.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Overcomes Sluggish Start to Beat Lehigh 61-43 for Tony Bennett's 300th Win at UVA

Sam Hauser Leads the NBA G League in Three-Pointers

Diana Ordonez to Forgo Remaining Eligibility, Declare for NWSL Draft

Virginia Football Shifts Focus to “State Championship” Against Virginia Tech

Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass Set ACC Records at Tennessee Invitational