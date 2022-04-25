UVA Women's Basketball Signs Talented Point Guard Yonta Vaughn

Coach Mox landed the commitment of Vaughn, the No. 15-ranked point guard in the class of 2022

Coach Mox has done it again.

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced the signing of star point guard Yonta Vaughn to the Virginia women's basketball program on Monday morning.

A 5'7" point guard from Bishop McNamara High School in Maryland, Vaughn was originally committed to West Virginia, but reopened her recruitment on April 9th after West Virginia head coach Mike Carey announced his retirement.

Coach Mox saw the opportunity to recruit Vaughn, who is ranked the No. 68 overall player in the class of 2022 according to Prep Girls Hoops and is the No. 72 player in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings, as well as the No. 15-ranked point guard in the class.

“I’m so excited about Yonta,” Coach Mox said. “She is an amazing young talent on and off the floor. She knows exactly what she wants and is not afraid to work hard for it. She is an athletic, high-IQ facilitating point guard who can score at all three levels."

Vaughn announced her intention to commit to UVA on Monday morning.

The signing of Yonta Vaughn is the third major recruiting victory for Amaka Agugua-Hamilton since she was formally introduced as the head coach of the Virginia women's basketball program last month. On April 9th, Coach Mox landed a key commitment from Notre Dame transfer Samantha Brunelle, the former No. 1 overall high school recruit in the class of 2019 and a Virginia native.

A few days later, Coach Mox picked up her first high school commitment from Cady Pauley, who averaged 33 points per game last season and scored over 3,000 points in her high school career in Missouri.

Virginia returns multiple starters from last year's team, including UConn transfer Mir McLean, who was the No. 25-ranked high school recruit in her class and a McDonald's All-American in 2020. With several experienced upperclassmen still on the roster and three quality players in Vaughn, Brunelle, and Pauley coming to the team this offseason, Virginia women's basketball is in a good place heading into its first season under Coach Mox.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Softball Sweeps Three-Game Series Against Pittsburgh

Virginia Completes Sweep With 10-3 Win Against North Carolina

Virginia Men’s Tennis Beats North Carolina 4-3 to Win 14th ACC Championship

Virginia Football: Five Players Who Impressed at the Blue-White Game

Carla Williams: New Virginia Football Operations Center Construction to Begin Soon

Virginia Dominates Syracuse 21-15 to Capture 19th ACC Men's Lacrosse Championship