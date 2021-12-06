Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    UVA Women’s Basketball Beats George Washington 62-53 for Second-Straight Win
    The Cavaliers took down the Colonials on Sunday afternoon in Washington D.C.
    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    The Virginia women’s basketball team picked up back-to-back victories as the Cavaliers defeated George Washington 62-53 in Washington D.C. on Sunday afternoon. UVA also defeated William & Mary 60-44 on Thursday in Charlottesville.

    George Washington guard Nya Lok put the Colonials on her back, scoring nearly half of George Washington’s points. Lok finished with 26 points and hit four threes in the game.

    Virginia, on the other hand, had a balanced scoring effort with three players in double figures and five Cavaliers had at least 9 points in the game. UVA got 15 points from its bench, including 10 points and 8 rebounds from Kaydan Lawson.

    The Colonials held a two point edge after the first quarter, but UVA outscored George Washington 17-12 in the second quarter to take a 31-28 lead into half time.

    Amandine Toi led Virginia with 14 points and three assists and Taylor Valladay added 13 points and five assists.

    Virginia forced 26 George Washington turnovers and scored 27 points off of those turnovers. UVA held George Washington to 9 points in the third quarter and took a 48-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

    The Cavaliers fended off a late push by George Washington and came away with a hard-fought 62-53 road victory.

    With the win, Virginia improves to 3-6 on the season. Up next, the Hoos return home to face American on Tuesday at 7pm. 

