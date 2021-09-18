Ordonez Nets Eighth Goal of Season, No. 7 Virginia Defeats Wake Forest 1-0

Laurel Ivory made three saves to hold the Demon Deacons scoreless and the Cavaliers won their ACC opener on Friday night.

After a 7-1 start in conference play, the No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team traveled to Winston-Salem on Friday night for the ACC opener against Wake Forest.

Wake Forest came into the match with an unbeaten 8-0 record. Even more impressive, the Demon Deacons had yet to give up a single goal in any of the eight games they played.

If any Cavalier was going to be able to break through the Wake defense for the first time this season, it was Diana Ordonez.

Sure enough, in the 19th minute, Lia Godfrey found a cutting Ordonez behind the defense who put it inside the left post for her team-leading eighth goal of the season and Virginia (8-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated Wake Forest (8-1, 0-1 ACC) 1-0 on Friday night.

Ordonez’ goal was her third game-winning goal of the season and her tenth game-winner of her career. Lia Godfrey has six assists on the year and has scored or assisted on a goal in each of Virginia's last six games.

Virginia outshot Wake 16-10, with four of those shots going on goal. The Demon Deacons put three shots on goal, but Laurel Ivory saved each of them and notched her sixth shutout of the season and the 37th shutout of her career.

Virginia’s defense did well to suppress most of Wake Forest’s offensive chances, but Wake did manage to put a lot of pressure on the Hoos in the final minutes, including five shots in the final six minutes of the match.

But Ivory and the UVA defense stood tall and completed the shutout victory.

With the win, Virginia improves to 8-1 on the season. The Hoos will continue ACC play next Thursday at home against Duke.