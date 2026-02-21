LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Stetson Baseball Score

Pregame:

LHP Max Stammel is set to take the mound for Virginia today and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 3B Joe Tiroly

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. DH Kyle Johnson

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. C Thomas O'Connell

9. 2B Zach Murray

After getting a win over Monmouth yesterday, Virginia baseball looks to continue their hot streak to start the season against Stetson today. UVA could reach 6-0 with a win today and continue to build momentum early in Chris Pollard's debut season as the head coach in Charlottesville

With the win Friday afternoon, Chris Pollard becomes the second head coach in program history to win the first five games of his tenure. UVA’s seven home runs on Friday are the most by the Cavaliers in a game since Virginia hit eight at George Washington in 2024.

The outfield duo of Harrison Didawick and Zach Jackson are the only two Cavaliers to tally a base knock in the first five games of the season.

More Virginia Baseball News: