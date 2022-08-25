No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Knocks Off No. 11 Georgetown 1-0 on the Road

In their first big test of the season, the Cavaliers proved to be up to the challenge.

No. 8 Virginia women's soccer traveled to Washington D.C. on Thursday evening to take on No. 11 Georgetown. After a defensive standoff kept the score at 0-0 through the first half, an early second-half goal from Haley Hopkins put the Hoos in front and the UVA defense took care of the rest as Virginia came away with the 1-0 victory over the Hoyas at Shaw Field.

Virginia had several solid scoring opportunities in the first half, but the Hoyas had the most threatening attempt to break the scoreless tie on a shot in the 26th minute that was saved by Cayla White. Georgetown would place four shots on frame throughout the match, but all were saved by White.

In the 42nd minute, UVA freshman midfielder Jill Flammia had a solid scoring attempt, but her shot from beyond the box was deflected over the crossbar by Georgetown goalkeeper Cara Martin and the match went into the halftime break tied 0-0.

Then, Virginia flipped a switch to start the second half. Less than 10 minutes in, first-year Maggie Cagle worked the ball up the right side and passed it into the box, connecting with Haley Hopkins, who pushed it into the back of the net for her first goal of the season. It was also the team-leading fourth assist of the year for Cagle, who is off to a blistering to start to her collegiate career at UVA.

One minute later, Cagle nearly found the back of the net herself, but her shot was deflected away.

Georgetown had a couple of chances to find an equalizer, winning the shots on goal battle 4-3, but Cayla White and the UVA defense were solid on the back line and kept the Hoyas off the board to secure the victory.

Virginia outshot Georgetown 7-6 in the match and corners were 5-2 in favor of the Cavaliers.

This victory gives UVA a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series with Georgetown and it is also Virginia's first-ever win against the Hoyas at Shaw Field. With the win, the Cavaliers improve to 3-0 on the season. Up next, Virginia returns home to face Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday at 2pm at Klockner Stadium.

