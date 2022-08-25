Brennan Armstrong Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

Another preseason accolade for UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Of the top 10 finalists for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, only four are returning for the 2022 college football season. One of those quarterbacks in Virginia's Brennan Armstrong, who was included on the 76-player preseason watch list for the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top senior or upperclassmen quarterback in college football.

Armstrong is joined by fellow 2021 Golden Arm Award top 10 finalists Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), and Devin Leary (NC State). Another ACC quarterback - Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett - was the recipient of the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The preseason watch list as well as the semifinalists, finalists, and the eventual recipient of the award will be chosen by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, made up of college football journalists, commentators, and former players. The 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be presented to the winner on December 7th, 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland.

This recognition is just the latest in a long line of preseason accolades Armstrong has collected this summer. The UVA lefty quarterback is also on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player in college football), the Davey O'Brien Award (nation's best quarterback), the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy, the Manning Award (top quarterback - including bowl performance), and the Senior Bowl.

