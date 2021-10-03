October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
No. 2 Virginia Escapes No. 5 UNC with 0-0 Draw

No. 2 Virginia Escapes No. 5 UNC with 0-0 Draw

North Carolina had twice as many shots as UVA, but the Hoos recorded their eighth shutout of the season and played to a scoreless draw in Chapel Hill
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

North Carolina had twice as many shots as UVA, but the Hoos recorded their eighth shutout of the season and played to a scoreless draw in Chapel Hill

The Cavaliers knew they would have their hands full in this match, as the No. 2 UVA women’s soccer team traveled to Chapel Hill to face No. 5 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The Tar Heels proved to be even more of a challenge than expected, recording twice as many shots and corner kicks at UVA in the match. Given the way that Carolina outplayed Virginia in terms of generating offensive chances, it almost seems like a win for the Cavaliers that after 110 minutes of soccer, UVA and UNC played to a 0-0 draw.

The Tar Heels blitzed Virginia in the first half, taking 11 shots as well as seven corners before halftime.

To their credit, the Hoos did well to keep UNC out of the net despite having many chances to score. Laurel Ivory made three of her season-high five saves in the first half and led the Cavaliers to their eighth shutout of the season.

UNC outshot UVA 20-10 and shots on goal were 5-2 in favor of North Carolina.

Tar Heel goalkeeper Claudia Dickey saved both of Virginia’s shots on goal, one of which was an attempt by Diana Ordonez in the second overtime period, the closest UVA came to getting on the board. Haley Hopkins had the other shot on goal for Virginia in the fifth minute of the match.

The Cavalier defense was forced to defend 14 corner kicks, twice as many corners as UVA’s offense managed in the match.

This was the first time Virginia had failed to score a goal in a match since the semifinals of the College Cup last season against Florida State on May 13th.

Virginia’s record is now 10-1-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the ACC.

Up next, UVA plays the second of a three-game ACC road trip at Boston College on Thursday at 7pm. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Watch: Daryl Dike Scores Epic Game Winner for Orlando

Doink! Miami Misses Field Goal and Virginia Takes Down the Canes in Thrilling 30-28 Victory

Mandy Alonso Shines in Miami Homecoming

Watch: Dontayvion Wicks' Catch of the Year Goes Viral

Claire Constant Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

No. 2 Virginia Escapes No. 5 UNC with 0-0 Draw

17 seconds ago
Daryl Dike Orlando City SC
All Sports

Watch: Daryl Dike Scores Epic Game Winner for Orlando

6 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers Cross Country
All Sports

UVA Cross Country Competes in Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame

23 hours ago
Kome Obogu Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer
All Sports

Ubogu’s Emergence Continues, but UVA Men’s Soccer Falls in South Bend

Oct 2, 2021
Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

On This Date: Kihei Clark Commits to Virginia

Oct 2, 2021
Amber Ezechiels Virginia Cavaliers Field Hockey
All Sports

Ezechiels Scores Twice, UVA Field Hockey Takes Down Duke 3-2 in 2OT

Oct 1, 2021
Mandy Alonso Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Mandy Alonso Shines in Miami Homecoming

Oct 1, 2021
Dontayvion Wicks Virginia Cavaliers
Football

Watch: Dontayvion Wicks’ Catch of the Year Goes Viral

Oct 1, 2021