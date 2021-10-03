Watch: Daryl Dike Scores Epic Game Winner for Orlando

The former Cavalier soccer star scored in stoppage time to give Orlando the win over D.C. United on Saturday night

In a crucial matchup between two Major League Soccer teams battling for positioning in the Eastern Conference standings, Orlando City and D.C. United remained knotted at one goal apiece in stoppage time on Saturday night.

Late in the 97th minute, Orlando served in a corner kick which was headed in by Daryl Dike for the epic game-winner.

Dike, a former Virginia men’s soccer player, scored his third goal in as many matches to defeat D.C. United and propel Orlando into third place in the Eastern Conference. The victory was huge for Orlando and for Dike, who has been on fire in the last three games after battling an injury for a long period of time.

The reactions on social media surrounding Dike’s game-winning goal were expectedly celebratory.

Dike continues to prove himself as one of the best young soccer players in the United States. And he's just getting started.

