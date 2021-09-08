September 8, 2021
Rebecca Jarrett Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics

UVA women’s soccer’s second-leading scorer is out for the season.

The No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team will be without one of its best players for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Senior forward Rebecca Jarrett suffered a season-ending knee injury, confirmed by UVA women’s soccer head coach Steve Swanson.

Jarrett has been out for Virginia’s last two games against JMU and Santa Clara, but she is still the team’s second-leading goal scorer with three goals, second-leading point scorer with nine points, and is tied for the team-lead in assists with three on the season.

Jarrett’s last game was a fantastic performance against George Washington on August 29th. Jarrett recorded two goals and one assist and led Virginia to a 6-1 victory.

Jarrett has been a key contributor and leader for the Virginia women’s soccer program for several seasons. In the 2020-21 season, Jarrett started 20 games and was named to the All-ACC second team and the College Cup All-Tournament team.

Virginia has the depth and talent on its roster to be successful even without Jarrett, but the Cavaliers will certainly miss Jarrett immensely as they make another run at a national championship this season.

The Hoos will face a tough test against No. 14 Penn State on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium. 

