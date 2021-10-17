Spaanstra’s Late-Game Heroics Lift No. 2 Virginia over No. 17 Notre Dame 2-1

After 81 minutes of scoreless soccer, Sunday’s match between the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team and the No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish suddenly became a shootout in the blink of an eye. After 81 minutes of scoreless soccer, Sunday’s match between the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team and the No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish suddenly became a shootout in the blink of an eye.

A combined three goals were scored in a stretch of just under four minutes late in the second half. Alexa Spaanstra scored a goal and then assisted on another less than a minute later to give UVA a 2-0 lead. But, the Fighting Irish quickly responded with a goal of their own to stay in the game.

Virginia was able to hang on, though, and the Cavaliers defeated Notre Dame 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Klockner Stadium.

UVA largely outplayed Notre Dame in the first half, outshooting the Irish 9-3. Only two of Virginia’s shots went on goal and goalkeeper Ashley Naylor saved both. Naylor and UVA goalkeeper Laurel Ivory both recorded five saves in the match.

In the second half, Notre Dame was much more aggressive, taking eight shots, five of which went on goal.

The Hoos were on their heels a little bit in the beginning of the second half, but did well to maintain their composure and keep the Irish out of the net.

UVA outshot Notre Dame 17-11 for the match and had seven shots on goal as compared to Notre Dame’s six, which proved to be the difference in the match. Corner kicks were also 9-2 in favor of the Cavaliers.

As time dwindled off the clock in the second half and the match remained scoreless, it seemed that this meeting between ranked ACC opponents was destined for overtime.

Then, in the 82nd minute, Diana Ordonez gained possession at midfield and played a brilliant ball ahead to Lia Godfrey to start a fastbreak. Godfrey fed the ball to a streaking Alexa Spaanstra who found herself in a one-on-one with Notre Dame goalie Ashley Naylor. Spaanstra chipped the ball past Naylor to give Virginia the lead. It was Spaanstra’s sixth goal of the season and Godfrey’s team-leading 10th assist.

Just 37 seconds later, Spaanstra made a run up the right side and crossed the ball into the box where Haley Hopkins headed it into the top right corner of the goal to double the Cavalier lead. That goal was Hopkins’ sixth and was also Spaanstra’s sixth assist of the season.

The Fighting Irish, in an effort worthy of their name, did not go away quietly. Korbin Albert scored just 2:37 after Hopkins’ goal on a strike from the right side on the edge of the box. The ball went just over the outstretched hand of Laurel Ivory and into the back of the net to cut the Virginia lead in half.

Notre Dame continued to play aggressively, looking to stun the Cavaliers and send the game into overtime. The Hoos managed to play keep-away long enough, however, and escaped with the 2-1 victory.

With the win, Virginia improves to 13-1-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the ACC. The Cavaliers have just three games remaining on the schedule, including two home games and then the regular season finale at No. 1 Florida State. First, UVA plays at home against Louisville on Thursday at 7pm.



Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Lacrosse Nearly Stuns Team USA at Fall Classic

Right as Rain: Virginia Dominates Duke 48-0

Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over Duke

UVA in the NBA: Previewing Joe Harris’ NBA Season with the Loaded Brooklyn Nets