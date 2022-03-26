No. 11 UVA Women's Tennis Takes Down Louisville 6-1

No. 11 Virginia women's tennis began a stretch of three-straight ACC road matches with a 6-1 victory at Louisville on Friday afternoon.

The Cavaliers made quick work of the Cardinals in doubles play, as Amber O'Dell and Sara Ziodato defeated Dina Chaika and Chelsea Sawyer 6-1 and Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh won 6-4 against Sasha Gorchanyuk and Rhea Verma to clinch the doubles point for UVA.

Sara Ziodato delivered another strong performance in singles play on court 6, defeating Chaika 6-1, 6-2. Sofia Munera defeated Gorchanyuk 6-1, 6-3 and Hibah Shaikh took down Tyra Richardson 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the victory for Virginia.

Emma Navarro, now the No. 3 ranked women's singles player in the country, defeated Andrea Di Palma 6-3, 6-4 on court 1. Natasha Subhash defeated Rhea Verma 6-3, 6-3. The Cardinals captured their only point of the match on court 4, as Amber O'Dell fell to Tatiana Simova 7-6, 6-3.

With the win, Virginia improves to 12-4 and 4-3 in ACC play. The Cavaliers play at Notre Dame on Sunday ay 11am.

