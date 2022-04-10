No. 14 Virginia Women's Tennis Pulls Upset Over No. 3 NC State 4-3

The Cavaliers downed the third-ranked Wolfpack in the final home match of the regular season

In the final home match of the regular season, No. 14 Virginia women's tennis pulled a massive 4-3 upset over No. 3 NC State on Sunday afternoon at Boar's Head.

The Wolfpack got off to a strong start in doubles play as the No. 8-ranked doubles team of Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller took down No. 17 Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh. UVA's Elaine Chervinsky and Amber O'Dell picked up a 6-3 win over Priska Bugroho and Sophie Abrams, but NC State clinched the doubles point as Abigail Rencheli and Amelia Rajecki defeated Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash 6-4.

Virginia tied the match up at the beginning of singles play as Hibah Shaikh took down Sophie Abrams 6-2, 6-3. NC State went back in front with a 6-1, 6-4 victory by Amelia Rajecki over Sofia Munera, but the Cavaliers would win three of the next four to end the match.

In an epic showdown on court 1, No. 5 Emma Navarro took on No. 12 Jaeda Daniel and emerged victorious with a 6-4, 6-1 win. No. 40 Natasha Subhash beat No. 33 Abigail Rencheli 6-4, 6-2 to make it 3-2 in favor of UVA. Elaine Chervinsky fell to Priska Nugroho 7-6, 6-2, tying the score at 3-3 and leaving it up to court 6 to determine the match.

Sara Ziodato won the first set against Nell Miller 6-4, dropped the second set 6-7, but then dominated the third set 6-1 to clinch the match for Virginia.

With the win, Virginia improves to 16-4 overall and 8-3 in ACC play. The Cavaliers will look to finish the regular season strong next weekend with a pair of matches at Clemson on Friday and at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Softball Swept by No. 13 Duke

No. 3 Virginia Suffers First Series Loss in 5-4 Defeat at No. 8 Miami

UVA Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Notre Dame Transfer Samantha Brunelle

No. 7 Virginia Bounces Back, Beats No. 16 North Carolina 11-4 to Complete Season Sweep

Virginia Tennis Teams Pick Up Friday Wins Against Wake Forest and Florida State

Jayden Gardner Will Return to Virginia Basketball Next Season

Reports: Five-Star QB Arch Manning Will Visit Virginia