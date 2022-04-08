Reports: Five-Star QB Arch Manning Will Visit Virginia

Reports surfaced on Friday that UVA will be hosting Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023

Something UVA fans certainly didn't expect to hear today: Virginia has entered the sweepstakes for the No. 1 overall football recruit in the class of 2023.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning will reportedly be making a visit to UVA on Friday, as first reported by 247Sports.

The son of Cooper Manning and nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning is one of the most sought-after recruits in recent college football history. The 6'4", 215-pound quarterback from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans has a seemingly endless list of suitors, including Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas, LSU as well as ACC schools Clemson, Miami, and North Carolina.

It is surprising to hear Virginia's name grouped in with some of the other favorites in that list, especially considering the program underwent a coaching change this offseason. However, there are a few connections that help provide context for this visit.

Arch Manning's mother, Ellen Heidingsfelder, and aunt, Ashley Thompson, who is married to Peyton Manning, graduated from the University of Virginia. Arch's sister, May, is also a student at UVA.

Peyton Manning gave a speech at UVA's Valedictory Exercises in 2014, even throwing a few football passes to some of the graduates on the Lawn.

Additionally, Arch Manning visited Clemson this past season and likely spent time developing a relationship with Tony Elliott, who was Clemson's offensive coordinator at the time. Manning's prior connection to Elliott could be another reason for this surprise visit to Charlottesville.

Virginia's chances of landing Manning have moved from "zero chance" to "unimaginable long shot", but the fact that a high school recruit of Arch Manning's caliber is even coming to UVA is a major victory for Tony Elliott, who has yet to coach his first game as Virginia's head football coach.

We will have more details on this story as it develops.

