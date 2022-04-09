Virginia Tennis Teams Pick Up Friday Wins Against Wake Forest and Florida State

Virginia tennis picked up a pair of victories to start the weekend on Friday. No. 8 UVA men's tennis took down Florida State 4-2 in Tallahassee, while No. 14 Virginia women's tennis defeated Wake Forest 5-2 on senior day at Boar's Head.

Men's Tennis: No. 8 Virginia 4, Florida State 2

The match did not start well for the Cavaliers, as they dropped the doubles point to the Seminoles. Gianni Ross and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg were shut out 6-0 by Alex Bulte and Youcef Rihane and then Ryan Goetz and Inaki Montes fell to Josh Karpenschif and Maks Silagy 6-2.

Gianni Ross helped UVA tie the match at 1-1 to start singles play as he defeated John Bernard 6-1, 6-2 on court 6. Ryan Goetz dispatched Josh Karpenschif 6-3, 6-2 to give Virginia the lead, but Youcef Rihane evened the match at 2-2 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bar Botzer on court 5.

Needing to win two of the remaining three singles matches to clinch the win, Inaki Montes and Chris Rodesch delivered for the Cavaliers. Montes beat Loris Pourroy 6-2, 6-2 and Rodesch finished the match with a three-set 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Andreja Petrovic on court 2.

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, the reigning ACC Player of the Week, led 6-5 in the third set of his match against Richard Thongoana on court 3 when Rodesch won to conclude the match.

With the win, Virginia remains unbeaten in ACC play, improving to 16-5 overall and 9-0 in the ACC. The Cavaliers stay in Florida and will play at Miami this Sunday at 1pm.

Women's Tennis: No. 14 Virginia 5, Wake Forest 2

On a day when Virginia was honoring its graduating senior class, it was the seniors who came up big for the Cavaliers against Wake Forest. Seniors Amber O'Dell and Sofia Munera were honored in a ceremony before the match and then O'Dell was part of the doubles team that clinched the doubles point for UVA and Munera's victory in singles play gave Virginia its fourth point to clinch the match.

Munera and Natasha Subhash beat Samantha Martinelli and Peyton Pesavento 6-3, but the No. 13-ranked doubles duo of Brooke Killingsworth and Anna Brylin got the best of Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh, the No. 17-ranked doubles pairing, winning 6-4. On court 3, Elaine Chervinsky and Amber O'Dell played a back-and-forth set against Carolyn Campana and Mia Ahmad and emerged victorious with a 7-5 win to take the doubles point for Virginia.

No. 5-ranked singles player Emma Navarro, who earlier this week competed in the Credit One Charleston Open on Daniel Island in South Carolina, returned to Virginia and handled her singles match against No. 35 Carolyn Campana, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

No. 40 Natasha Subhash beat Anna Campana 7-5, 6-2 and then Sofia Munera won a hard-fought three-set match against Anna Brylin 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to seal the victory for Virginia.

Wake Forest got on the board with Samantha Martinelli's 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over Hibah Shaikh. Sara Ziodato beat Saby Nihalani 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 on court 6 and then Wake got a second point on court 5 as Amber O'Dell fell to Brooke Killingsworth, 7-6, 7-6.

Virginia, now 15-4 and 7-3 in ACC play, hosts No. 3 NC State in the final home match of the regular season on Sunday at 1pm at Boar's Head.

