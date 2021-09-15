Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Get ready folks. It’s a loaded UVA athletics schedule this week. There are 14 sporting events and nine different Cavalier sports teams are in action from Friday through Tuesday.

The ITA No. 1-ranked tennis player in the country, Emma Navarro, and the Virginia women’s tennis team are in action for the first time this fall, as UVA hosts the Wahoowa Invitational, a three-day tournament at the Boar’s Head Sports Club from Friday through Sunday. The UVA volleyball team has its second home tournament and final non-conference games of the season this weekend. The Hoos play Bellarmine and Georgetown on Friday and Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday. The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team has a pair of tough road matchups against ranked opponents this weekend. The Cavaliers play at the fifth-ranked and undefeated Louisville Cardinals on Friday afternoon and against the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Sunday. The Virginia women’s soccer team, which fell four spots in the rankings to No. 7 after suffering its first loss of the season last week, plays at Wake Forest on Friday. Both the UVA men’s and women’s cross country teams notched top finishes at the Spider Alumni Open on September 4th. Both cross country teams are back in action this weekend as UVA hosts the Virginia Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia. The UVA men’s soccer team travels to Blacksburg on Friday to play No. 17 Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash. The Cavaliers stay on the road on Tuesday night at JMU. The Virginia football team looks to stay undefeated at No. 21 North Carolina in the South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday night. The UVA men’s golf team opens its season at the Scenic City Collegiate in Ooltewah, Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. Finally, the Virginia men’s tennis team plays for the first time this fall next week at the ITF World Tennis Tour in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The event runs from September 20th through September 26th.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Friday, September 17th

All day (through 9/19): Women’s Tennis Wahoowa Invitational, Boar’s Head Sports Club

12:30pm: Volleyball vs. Bellarmine, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

3pm: Field Hockey at Louisville, Trager Stadium (Louisville), ACC Network Extra

5pm: Women’s Soccer at Wake Forest, Spry Stadium (Winston-Salem), ACC Network Extra

5:15pm: Cross Country Virginia Invitational, Panorama Farms (Earlysville)

7pm: Volleyball vs. Georgetown, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

7pm: Men’s Soccer at Virginia Tech, Thompson Field (Blacksburg), ACC Network

Saturday, September 18th

2pm: Volleyball vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

7:30pm: Football at North Carolina, Kenan Memorial Stadium (Chapel Hill), ACC Network

Sunday, September 19th

12pm: Field Hockey at Ohio State, Buckeye Varsity Field (Columbus), Big Ten Network+

Monday, September 20th

TBA (through 9/21): Men’s Golf Scenic City Collegiate, The Honors Course (Ooltewah, Tennessee)

All Day (through 9/26): Men’s Tennis ITF World Tennis Tour, Billingsley Tennis Center (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Tuesday, September 21st

7pm: Men’s Soccer at James Madison, Sentara Park (Harrisonburg)