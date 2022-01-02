Watch: Rodney McLeod Makes Game-Winning Interception for Eagles

Former Virginia safety Rodney McLeod made an incredible diving interception in the end zone to seal the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-16 victory over Washington on Sunday afternoon.

With 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Eagles holding a four-point lead, Washington marched to the Philadelphia 20-yard line and had a chance to win the game. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a pass intended for tight end John Bates in the end zone. Bates was well-covered by Anthony Harris, another former UVA defensive back, and the ball went past Bates and into the hands of a diving Rodney McLeod.

The incredible interception sealed a huge victory for the Eagles (9-7), who could clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs depending on the results of some other games later on Sunday. Philadelphia will clinch the playoffs with losses by the Vikings and Saints or a loss by the Vikings and a win by the 49ers.

McLeod, who played at Virginia from 2008 to 2011, has been with Philadelphia since 2015 and won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. The interception was McLeod's first pick of the season and 15th of his 10-year NFL career.

