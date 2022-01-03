Reports: Virginia Hires Atlanta Falcons RB Coach Des Kitchings as Offensive Coordinator

Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Desmond Kitchings has been hired as the Virginia football offensive coordinator, as first reported by ESPN's Michael Rothstein on Monday afternoon. Rothstein reported that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith confirmed that Kitchings would be leaving to take the Virginia OC job immediately.

Kitchings, 43, is in his first season as the running backs coach in Atlanta, but he spent eight years as NC State's running backs coach and one season as South Carolina's running backs coach in 2020. After a one-season stint in the NFL, it seems Kitchings has been tabbed for a return to college football as new UVA head coach Tony Elliott's offensive coordinator.

"He's a smart coach, communicates well, understands how to provide value every week in terms of strategically coming up with ideas and getting his guys ready to go," said Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. "He's a good, smart coach. He'll be missed around here, but it's a heck of an opportunity for him."

Kitchings also held the position of co-offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2010 and at NC State in 2019.

Kitchings is the second new hire on Tony Elliott's Virginia football coaching staff, joining strength and conditioning coach Adam Smotherman, who Elliott hired from Clemson. Additionally, three coaches from former UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall's coaching staff - wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, defensive line coach Clint Sintim, and offensive line coach Garett Tujague - have been retained by Elliott on the UVA coaching staff moving forward.

There are a number of positions on Elliott's coaching staff that still need to be filled, namely defensive coordinator. We expect to hear decisions on those positions in the near future.

