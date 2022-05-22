Virginia Men's Tennis Advances to NCAA Finals With 5-0 Sweep Over Tennessee

The Cavaliers swept the Volunteers in the semifinals of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship

It's official - the Virginia Cavaliers will play for a national championship.

No. 7 seed UVA swept No. 6 seed Tennessee 5-0 in dominant fashion in the semifinals of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship on Saturday at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Illinois. Virginia advances to the championship match against No. 8 seed Kentucky on Sunday at 4pm.

In doubles action, Gianni Ross and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg took down Mark Wallner and Johannus Monday 6-3 and then Ryan Goetz and Inaki Montes clinched the doubles point for Virginia with a 6-2 win on court 2 over Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui.

Ross picked up a straight-set 6-1, 6-4 victory over Angel Diaz on court 5 to begin singles competition. No. 45 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg followed that up with a well-earned 7-5, 7-6 victory over No. 74 Emile Hudd on court 3 to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead, one point away from clinching the match.

Virginia had two of its players win their matches nearly simultaneously, so both victories were recorded and UVA is credited with a 5-0 win.

Bar Botzer officially won the match, as he completed his 7-5, 6-2 win over Martim Prata on court 6 just seconds before No. 39 Inaki Montes finished off a 7-6, 6-3 victory against No. 10 Johannus Monday on court 2.

The Cavaliers, winners of 22-consecutive matches, advance to the championship final for the seventh time in the last 11 NCAA championships.

UVA will face No. 8 seed Kentucky for the second time this season. The Cavaliers and Wildcats met on March 31st in Lexington, a match which Virginia won 4-2. UVA is seeking its fifth national title in program history, with each championship coming since 2013.

Virginia and Kentucky will play for the championship on Sunday at 4pm.

