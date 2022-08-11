Skip to main content
Virginia Picked to Finish Second in ACC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll

Virginia Athletics

Virginia Picked to Finish Second in ACC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll

Lia Godfrey and Alexa Spaanstra were named to Preseason All-ACC Team
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the results from its preseason women's soccer coaches poll on Thursday and Virginia was picked to finish second in the conference. 

Determined by a vote of the conference's coaches, who were not able to vote for their own team or players, UVA received the second-most total points with 153, trailing only Duke with 156 points. UVA and third-place North Carolina (150 points) led the ACC with four first-place votes each. 

Two Cavaliers were also selected to the Women's Soccer Preseason All-ACC Team. Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey, who was a First-Team All-ACC selection and an All-American last season, was selected along with fifth-year forward Alexa Spaanstra, who was an All-ACC performer for the fourth-consecutive season last year. 

2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Duke (3), 156
2. Virginia (4), 153
3. North Carolina (4), 150
4. Florida State (3), 143
5. Clemson, 115
6. Notre Dame, 108
T7. NC State, 90
T7. Wake Forest, 90
9. Virginia Tech, 79
10. Pitt, 66
11. Louisville, 47
12. Boston College, 36
13. Miami, 21
14. Syracuse, 20
First-place votes in parentheses

2022 Women’s Soccer Preseason All-ACC Team
Megan Bornkamp, Jr., D, Clemson
Michelle Cooper, So., F, Duke
Sophie Jones, Sr., M, Duke
Jenna Nighswonger, Sr., M, Florida State
Clara Robbins, Gr., M, Florida State
Cristina Roque, Jr., GK, Florida State
Maycee Bell, Sr., D, North Carolina
Sam Meza, Jr., M, North Carolina
Jameese Joseph, Jr., F, NC State
Korbin Albert, So., M, Notre Dame
Lia Godfrey, Jr., M, Virginia
Alexa Spaanstra, Sr., F, Virginia

Ranked the No. 4 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, Virginia will open the 2022 season against George Mason on Thursday, August 18th at 7pm at Klockner Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

WATCH: Virginia Running Backs Do Full-Pads Practice Drill

Former Virginia OL Chris Glaser Signs With New York Jets

WATCH: UVA Men's Basketball Departs for Exhibition Tour in Italy

John Paul Flores Brings Versatility and Experience to UVA's Offensive Line

Virginia Introduces New Cavalier on Horseback

Resetting the Virginia Basketball Recruiting Class of 2023

Mike Hollins, Virginia running back
Football

WATCH: Virginia Running Backs Do Full-Pads Practice Drill

By Matt Newton7 hours ago
Former Virginia offensive lineman Chris Glaser has signed with the New York Jets
Pro Hoos

Former Virginia OL Chris Glaser Signs With New York Jets

By Matt NewtonAug 10, 2022 7:10 PM EDT
The Virginia men's basketball team departs for its 10-day exhibition tour in Italy.
Basketball

WATCH: UVA Men's Basketball Departs for Exhibition Tour in Italy

By Matt NewtonAug 10, 2022 5:13 PM EDT
Virginia offensive lineman John Paul Flores at fall camp
Football

John Paul Flores Brings Versatility and Experience to UVA's Offensive Line

By Matt NewtonAug 10, 2022 11:37 AM EDT
Julie Caruccio, Cavalier on Horseback
Football

Virginia Introduces New Cavalier on Horseback

By Matt NewtonAug 9, 2022 10:43 PM EDT
Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett
Basketball

Resetting the Virginia Basketball Recruiting Class of 2023

By Matt NewtonAug 9, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
Perris Jones and Mike Hollins battling for the starting UVA running back job.
Football

UVA Football: Perris Jones Pushing Mike Hollins at Running Back

By Matt NewtonAug 9, 2022 10:38 AM EDT
Virginia's Danny Parker and Quentin Matsui will represent Team USA at the U21 World Lacrosse Championships.
Lacrosse

UVA Lax: Parker and Matsui to Represent Team USA at U21 World Championship

By Matt NewtonAug 8, 2022 10:51 PM EDT