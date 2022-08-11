Virginia Picked to Finish Second in ACC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll
The Atlantic Coast Conference released the results from its preseason women's soccer coaches poll on Thursday and Virginia was picked to finish second in the conference.
Determined by a vote of the conference's coaches, who were not able to vote for their own team or players, UVA received the second-most total points with 153, trailing only Duke with 156 points. UVA and third-place North Carolina (150 points) led the ACC with four first-place votes each.
Two Cavaliers were also selected to the Women's Soccer Preseason All-ACC Team. Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey, who was a First-Team All-ACC selection and an All-American last season, was selected along with fifth-year forward Alexa Spaanstra, who was an All-ACC performer for the fourth-consecutive season last year.
2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Duke (3), 156
2. Virginia (4), 153
3. North Carolina (4), 150
4. Florida State (3), 143
5. Clemson, 115
6. Notre Dame, 108
T7. NC State, 90
T7. Wake Forest, 90
9. Virginia Tech, 79
10. Pitt, 66
11. Louisville, 47
12. Boston College, 36
13. Miami, 21
14. Syracuse, 20
First-place votes in parentheses
2022 Women’s Soccer Preseason All-ACC Team
Megan Bornkamp, Jr., D, Clemson
Michelle Cooper, So., F, Duke
Sophie Jones, Sr., M, Duke
Jenna Nighswonger, Sr., M, Florida State
Clara Robbins, Gr., M, Florida State
Cristina Roque, Jr., GK, Florida State
Maycee Bell, Sr., D, North Carolina
Sam Meza, Jr., M, North Carolina
Jameese Joseph, Jr., F, NC State
Korbin Albert, So., M, Notre Dame
Lia Godfrey, Jr., M, Virginia
Alexa Spaanstra, Sr., F, Virginia
Ranked the No. 4 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, Virginia will open the 2022 season against George Mason on Thursday, August 18th at 7pm at Klockner Stadium.
